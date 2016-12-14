These Were The Most-Googled Fashion Designers Of 2016

Our deepest, darkest
secrets curiosities reside in the Google search bar. Those questions we wouldn't dare mutter out loud? Answered. The celebrities we wondered, "Wait, why is this person famous again?" Their appeal, explained. When our friends just can't entertain our burning fashion queries — from "Why are the '90s coming back?" to "Are Kendall and Kylie Jenner really designers?" — we turn to the search engine to get the low-down. At the end of the year, Google then crunches all the numbers and ranks the topics we were most inquisitive about during the past 12 months. And some of its findings are seriously surprising.
Google's main fashion-related list ranks the most searched-for designers this year. The search engine's top 10 names largely differs from the people that tend to dominate the industry-centric conversation (Alessandro Michele and Demna Gvasalia didn't make the cut, alas). But, unsurprisingly, those who did make the cut are mostly celebrity-adjacent. For instance, child-actresses-turned-designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and businesswoman-turned-First-Daughter Ivanka Trump both secured spots on the list; then, there are those famous faces that launched high-profile brands this year, like Zendaya and the Jenner sisters. There are also a handful of international designers that might not be household names stateside (yet), but have great influence around the globe.
This year, Google also tallied the most searched-for Oscar red carpet dresses. The winner was Jennifer Garner's Atelier Versace gown — which was beautiful, but still a surprising choice for #1. (Plus, it's a bit ironic, seeing as the actress later described the physical torment she experienced while wearing that very look. ) Dior did well, nabbing both the second and third spot with Jennifer Lawrence's lacy back number and Charlize Theron's stunning red gown, respectively. Rachel McAdams' green August Getty halter dress got fourth place.
A few celebs that walked away with gold statuettes this year also got style shout-outs: Brie Larson came in fifth with her purple Gucci frock, while Alicia Vikander's princess-y Louis Vuitton dress came in sixth. Rounding out the top 10 were Priyanka Chopra in Zuhair Murad, Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, Kate Winslet in Ralph Lauren, and Olivia Wilde in Valentino. Interestingly, though, none of these red-carpet regulars made it on Google's top searches list.
Ahead, check out the 10 talents that did nab top honors in Google's annual ranking.
