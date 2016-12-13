These Under-$100 Plus-Size Dresses Are Blogger-Approved (& Designed!)

Personally, I love any excuse to get dressed up during the holiday season. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, it's basically impossible for me to not be decked head-to-toe in sequins, jewel-tones, velvet, or metallics. And though indulging in festive gear doesn't typically come cheap, bloggers (and BFFs!) Essie Golden and Kelly Augustine are here with a plus collection for Fashion to Figure that’s beautiful and budget-conscious.
The entire 17-piece offering, which is available from size XL to 3X, is priced between $32.90 and $74.90. Augustine and Golden knew they wanted to create an elevated and affordable collection that didn’t infantilize or over-sexualize plus-size women, and FTF provided them with the platform to do just that: “Fashion To Figure just gets us,” Augustine told Refinery29. “They're for the girl who has a career but likes to have a good time after work. For the girls like us who like to be just above the norm; we aren't afraid to play around with our wardrobes. Fashion To Figure is a brand we love and actually wear. They support us and offer great styles to plus-size women; this collaboration just made sense.”
Golden and Augustine teaming up also “just made sense,” as the two are longtime friends. “I admire her energy and tenacity, and love what she does for the plus community,” Augustine said of Golden. “I love Kelly's style and aesthetic. She has this amazing way of making something as simple as a black T-shirt look like the most expensive thing I've ever seen,” Golden noted of Augustine's style. Augustine’s favorite item from the collection echoes Golden’s characterization of her, choosing the innovative skirt pants (skants?) as a “glamorous but comfortable” option. Golden’s top pick? The “Party Crasher” sheer and sequined skirt.
With so many items to choose from — velvet dresses, liquid metallic gowns, sequin-coated sheaths — chances are you’re going to want to have multiple wardrobe changes on New Year’s Eve. Click through to see (and shop) the offering.
