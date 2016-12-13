Natalie Portman Loves Her Under-$100 Steve Madden Shoes

There's nothing quite like finding a cheap thrill that exceeds any and all cost-per-wear expectations. It may not have been the fanciest or even flashiest addition to our closets, but we can't stop (and won't stop) wearing it. If you've been paying close attention, you'll see Natalie Portman feels the same way about her Steve Madden shoes.
At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, Portman opted for a knee-length Alexander McQueen gown, which put her $89.85 Steve Madden Shanna sandals on full display. She wasn't the only leading lady with sensible fashion on her mind that evening, but Portman has been low-key repping the affordable footwear brand on many red carpets at this point. She's worn a variety of Steve Madden styles to Jackie screenings, Hollywood galas, and other fancy-dress functions — and mastered the art of the high-low mix in the process.
The brand's Shanna heel has become her go-to, judging by her most recent appearances. And we can see why: The style comes in nine different colorways and textures — all priced under $100. A short, sturdy block heel is an essential for making it through long hours of schmoozing at cocktail parties (or, in Portman's case, back-to-back interviews and photo opps on the step-and-repeat), while an ankle strap offers even more support. Hey, the fact that Portman knows a good deal when she sees one makes us love her even more. See a handful of ways that the actress has styled these affordable heels, ahead.
