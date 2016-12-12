This Topshop Dress Won The Red Carpet At Last Night's Critics' Choice Awards

Though there's nothing quite like the thrill we get from red carpet spectatorship, there's a seemingly insurmountable degree of separation between us and the dreamy designer gowns (with unstated but presumably hefty price tags) that sashay down the step-and-repeat. But every so often, a celebrity will arrive at one of these big-ticket Hollywood events looking incredibly glamorous, polished, and glitzy — and wearing something from a brand we already have in our closets. And when that happens, it's met with a whole lot of enthusiasm.
That was the case with Bryce Dallas Howard at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday evening, when she arrived wearing a mustard-hued gown with black-beaded detailing from Topshop. (Oh, and she happened to pick it up at Nordstrom, where its still available for $240.)
That was the case with Bryce Dallas Howard at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday evening, when she arrived wearing a mustard-hued gown with black-beaded detailing from Topshop. (Oh, and she happened to pick it up at Nordstrom, where its still available for $240.)
Lately, the actress has become synonymous with keeping it real on the red carpet; most notably, Howard nonchalantly explained why she bought the Jenny Packham dress she wore to the Golden Globes off the rack at Neiman Marcus: "I like having lots of options for a size 6, as opposed to maybe one option."
As far as how she landed on the Topshop number for the Critics' Choice Awards, Howard told Entertainment Tonight: "It's great. It's comfortable. It's flowy, which is good for this time of year, the holiday season." Sounds like our party-dress mentality, too.
As far as how she landed on the Topshop number for the Critics' Choice Awards, Howard told Entertainment Tonight: "It's great. It's comfortable. It's flowy, which is good for this time of year, the holiday season." Sounds like our party-dress mentality, too.
Advertisement