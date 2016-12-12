Story from Celebrity Style

This Topshop Dress Won The Red Carpet At Last Night's Critics' Choice Awards

Ana Colon
Though there's nothing quite like the thrill we get from red carpet spectatorship, there's a seemingly insurmountable degree of separation between us and the dreamy designer gowns (with unstated but presumably hefty price tags) that sashay down the step-and-repeat. But every so often, a celebrity will arrive at one of these big-ticket Hollywood events looking incredibly glamorous, polished, and glitzy — and wearing something from a brand we already have in our closets. And when that happens, it's met with a whole lot of enthusiasm.

That was the case with Bryce Dallas Howard at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday evening, when she arrived wearing a mustard-hued gown with black-beaded detailing from Topshop. (Oh, and she happened to pick it up at Nordstrom, where its still available for $240.)
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Lately, the actress has become synonymous with keeping it real on the red carpet; most notably, Howard nonchalantly explained why she bought the Jenny Packham dress she wore to the Golden Globes off the rack at Neiman Marcus: "I like having lots of options for a size 6, as opposed to maybe one option."

As far as how she landed on the Topshop number for the Critics' Choice Awards, Howard told Entertainment Tonight: "It's great. It's comfortable. It's flowy, which is good for this time of year, the holiday season." Sounds like our party-dress mentality, too.
