Kerry Washington Layers Her Chokers & Now We Want To Layer Our Chokers

If you’ve been looking for a way to incorporate more chokers into your everyday street style, I’ve got two words for you: "It’s handled."
Kerry Washington, everyone’s favorite fictional fixer, has managed to turn the ‘90s grunge-inspired accessory — that has, for all intents and purposes, turned our throats into our new BFFs — into something new. We love her take on it. That age-old mantra, "Less is more," is so passé.
We loved the original one-choker-at-a-time trend that ruled the runways and graced the necks of almost every Coachella attendee, Instagram model, and Kardashian for a hot minute, but this fresh and easy version gives us something new to obsess over.
Why wear only one necklace when you can wear a pair? Washington's rock-star vibes are in full effect when wearing two (or three, if you’re feeling rebellious) chokers together. It also draws attention towards the face, so people can truly appreciate your stellar makeup and hairstyling skills.
To make sure you do it right, and truly have your choker game on lock, there are a few things fashion insiders know. Avoid doubling up on chokers made from the same fabric. Choose necklaces that feature different textures, materials, or designs to avoid looking overly matchy-matchy and create the perfect contrast.
Luckily, this celebrity trend, which can be added to any casual outfit just as easily as formalwear, isn’t in any way Scandal-ous.
Most chokers are wallet-friendly — and if you’re interested in making your own, there are several online tutorials that will help you do it. If you’ve got money to burn and are dedicated to mimicking the exact same look Washington pulled off, make sure to grab the topaz 14.5-inch choker necklace from Anne Sisteron ($625). On a budget? Go for its oh-so-subtle sibling from Heather Gardner ($45).
