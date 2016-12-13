As an adult, you might feel you've grown out of certain stores. The chains that you depended on before you were old enough to vote. The kind of shops that regularly sprayed fragrance around on the half-hour. The kind of mall stores that kept you in butterfly clips through senior year. But just because you've ditched the wallet that once held your learner's permit doesn't mean you have to say bye to the mall (or graduate to Coldwater Creek). Yes, you can still shop at PacSun, Claire's, and American Eagle if you know what to look for.



Staples like leggings, hoodies, and tees will often be cheaper at stores that cater to customers who might still depend on an allowance for their next fashion buy. Plus, teens are often the ones who latch on to new trends first. If you'll be finding yourself in a mall at least once this holiday season, keep reading to make the most of your time.