Update: If you thought you'd heard the last of Kat Von D beauty news for 2016 — she just announced yesterday that she is adding 25 (!) shades to her liquid lipstick collection — prepare yourself. Because that mysterious Pastel Goth Palette you've been dying to see? Von D just swatched its every last shade in an Instagram post released today. And while the colors are certainly bright (if you're used to wearing black all the time), the eight-shades are more muted pastel tones than your typical Easter egg yellows and mint greens. The best part? They look amazing on light, medium, and dark skin — as shown in the photograph.
In the Instagram caption, the brand also announced its official release date: January 10. So make sure you permanently ink that date in your calendar, because it'd be a damn shame to miss that little slice of the rainbow in the middle of the winter, amiright?
This story was originally published on December 8, 2016.
"Pastel" and "goth" may not be two words you think of together. But the unlikely combination is the basis of a new Kat Von D palette, Allure reports.
"Not sure ya'all are ready for this, but I suggest you PREPARE YOURSELF... for the eyeshadow palette you thought I'd never make!" she wrote in an Instagram announcement. She left us in suspense, though, sharing the package without the goodies inside it.
But if the writing on the cover is to be believed, it includes yellow, purple, blue, and green shadows. And her hashtags confirm it's cruelty-free and vegan, like her other makeup.
Could this be the perfect stocking stuffer for the goth princess in your life? It doesn't have a release date yet, so we're guessing it's too late. But there's always Kat Von D's Shade + Light Face Contour Palette, Metal Matte Eyeshadow Palette, and Everlasting Obsession Liquid Lipstick Set to tide us over until it arrives.
