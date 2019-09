This story was originally published on December 8, 2016."Pastel" and "goth" may not be two words you think of together. But the unlikely combination is the basis of a new Kat Von D palette, Allure reports."Not sure ya'all are ready for this, but I suggest you PREPARE YOURSELF... for the eyeshadow palette you thought I'd never make!" she wrote in an Instagram announcement. She left us in suspense, though, sharing the package without the goodies inside it.But if the writing on the cover is to be believed, it includes yellow, purple, blue, and green shadows. And her hashtags confirm it's cruelty-free and vegan, like her other makeup.Could this be the perfect stocking stuffer for the goth princess in your life? It doesn't have a release date yet, so we're guessing it's too late. But there's always Kat Von D's Shade + Light Face Contour Palette Metal Matte Eyeshadow Palette , and Everlasting Obsession Liquid Lipstick Set to tide us over until it arrives.