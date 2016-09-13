Another day, another lust-worthy fall launch to add to our shopping list. Kat Von D is becoming an unstoppable force in the makeup world as of late, rolling out rainbow lip kits, teasing serious vault packages, and now, delivering a Metal Matte palette that has us hyperventilating.
We were head over heels for the jewel-toned shades in her Serpentina palette, but it left us yearning for more, more, more. (What can we say, we're kind of greedy when it comes to makeup.) Luckily, Von D heard our prayers and answered with 22 shadows (13 matte; 9 metallic) in one case. The news dropped last night on Instagram, which is the brand's favorite way to announce launches — so hit the follow button now.
Unlike many of those other product sneak peeks on social media, we don’t have to wait until the holidays to get in on the glittery action. The brand divulged that the palette will be available online this month for $60 and in Sephora stores in October. It's limited-edition, though, so don’t forget to mark your calendar — because come winter, you’re gonna want to rock sparkly, rose-gold lids at all the holiday parties.
