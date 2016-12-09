Jennifer Aniston Is Serving Up Serious #TBT Party Dress Inspiration

The bandana dress might brings back fond memories of childhood DIYs. We've definitely outgrown the pieced-together garb of summers past, but recently we've seen a resurgence of this warm-weather staple — and this time around, they're for adults. The solo bandana has become a fashion girl-vetted accessory (something our wallets have definitely appreciated). But the look has been slower to catch on on the red carpet, though we have seen a few runway references pop up. Leave it to Jennifer Aniston, one of the great '90s style influencers, to make the case for this beloved classic.
Whereas Rachel Green may have been loyal to Ralph Lauren, Aniston's take on the bandana dress comes courtesy of Roberto Cavalli. Rather than Western-inspired bandanas, however, the spaghetti-strap gown she wore to the L.A. premiere of Office Christmas Party is comprised of beaded and crystal-embroidered floral swatches (a Victorian motif, the house shared on Instagram) with elegant red criss-crossed netting. The gown is from Peter Dundas' final collection for the Italian brand, which drew inspiration from the 1970s, per Vogue.
Aniston's Cavalli number is a huge step up from our makeshift bandana-crafted numbers from back in the day. The silhouette still feels nostalgic, though — enough to make us consider digging up some scarf dress patterns and give it our own try. (Hey, we're taking all the holiday party dressing inspiration we can get.)
