Some Brands Actually Refused To Dress Ashley Graham For Her Vogue Cover

For a fashion brand, it's a pretty big deal for a piece to make a cameo on a magazine cover. You know what's also a pretty big deal? Plus-size model Ashley Graham fronts the January issue of Vogue's British edition — and it's her first Vogue cover ever. However, neither situation is a big enough deal for some designers, who apparently refused to send non-sample sized garments to the publication for Graham's shoot.In the editor's letter accompanying the issue, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Alexandra Shulman revealed that the industry's issues with size-inclusivity extend far beyond putting curve models on covers. While Coach was quick to jump on the opportunity to create garments for Graham to wear on the shoot, other houses weren't all that enthusiastic. In fact, various brands "flatly [refused] to lend us their clothes," she recalled in the letter."It seems strange to me that while the rest of the world is desperate for fashion to embrace broader definitions of physical beauty, some of our most famous fashion brands appear to be traveling in the opposite — and, in my opinion, unwise — direction," Shulman wrote.