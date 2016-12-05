Story from Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Continues To Troll Jennifer Lawrence On Instagram

Erin Donnelly
Jennifer Lawrence may have finally met her match.

The actress has been known to torture certain costars, including feasting on mustard and tuna fish before kissing scenes. Perhaps it's only karmic justice that she's now the one being pestered at the hands of Passengers love interest Chris Pratt. First Pratt posted a series of selfies with Lawrence's face cut out. Now we've got this little number.

As promised. My best buddy #jenniferlawrence Sorry for messing with you guys before.

A photo posted by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on

Hmm. Has JLaw taken up bodybuilding and shopping at Men's Wearhouse? Nah. Her head has just been superimposed on Pratt's body.

See?
On the bright side, at least her entire face made it in this time. It's a giant step up from this.
Advertisement
Hang in there, Jen. And remember: Revenge is a dish best served cold.

Advertisement

More from Pop Culture