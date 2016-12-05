Chris Pratt Continues To Troll Jennifer Lawrence On Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence may have finally met her match.
The actress has been known to torture certain costars, including feasting on mustard and tuna fish before kissing scenes. Perhaps it's only karmic justice that she's now the one being pestered at the hands of Passengers love interest Chris Pratt. First Pratt posted a series of selfies with Lawrence's face cut out. Now we've got this little number.
The actress has been known to torture certain costars, including feasting on mustard and tuna fish before kissing scenes. Perhaps it's only karmic justice that she's now the one being pestered at the hands of Passengers love interest Chris Pratt. First Pratt posted a series of selfies with Lawrence's face cut out. Now we've got this little number.
Hmm. Has JLaw taken up bodybuilding and shopping at Men's Wearhouse? Nah. Her head has just been superimposed on Pratt's body.
See?
See?
People ask me, "What's the greatest part of these press tours?" For me, the answer is always "JETS!!!!" So happy and full of gratitude to be on this jet for #passengers press tour. JETS ARE SO FUN!!!! 🙏👍🏼😃 And in that same spirit of gratitude I will finally post an awesome photo of #JenniferLawrence I just took. Stand by!!!!!
On the bright side, at least her entire face made it in this time. It's a giant step up from this.
Advertisement
Hang in there, Jen. And remember: Revenge is a dish best served cold.
Advertisement