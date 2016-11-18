Watch Jennifer Lawrence Nearly Drown In A Zero-G Swimming Pool

Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt's upcoming turn in Passengers is a lonely bright spot in a movie year as bleak as space is cold. The pair has already become one of our favorite on-screen couples before a proper trailer was even released. And now these teasers have confirmed what we already thought.
This scene with Jennifer Lawrence swimming is nerve-wracking. Of course, it comes without any context whatsoever. But the thought of drowning in a swimming pool because gravity fails is horrifying. Watch.
Jennifer Lawrence battles gravity in this tense @PassengersMovie exclusive clip: https://t.co/z2osfqD67D 😱 #PassengersMovie pic.twitter.com/0V1DcmHUTg— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 17, 2016
Chris Pratt's on-set experience is less drowny and more akin to crashing golf carts into things. That's why they pay him the big bucks. To crash stuff into other stuff. His life seems nice.
Anyway, here's @Prattprattpratt crashing a space golf cart on the set of Passengers. pic.twitter.com/LZXX63FBkG— IGN (@IGN) November 16, 2016
