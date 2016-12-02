Jennifer Lawrence Has Remedied Her Gross Kissing Scene Behavior

Here's how to figure out where you stand in the Jennifer Lawrence hierarchy: In a kissing scene, does she taste like Altoids, or Chicken of the Sea?
If you're Chris Pratt, you've lucked out. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with her Passengers costar, Lawrence joked that she "definitely ate mints" before smooching scenes, the Daily Mail reports.
Hunger Games love interests Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson didn't fare as well.
"When I had to kiss Josh and Liam in The Hunger Games I was like, 'Who cares?' and I'd eat mustard and tuna," she revealed.
Yummy. Lawrence has since changed her breath-sabotaging ways.
"And then I did American Hustle with Christian Bale and I was like, 'Oh damn,' and I was really clean and ate lots and lots of mints," she shared.
Was it his Oscar? Was it the fear of being on the receiving end of a Terminator Salvation-style meltdown? Or did JLaw just realize that you don't waste the opportunity to lay one on Laurie from Little Women?
Either way, we're sure Bale is grateful. But future love interests should maybe have a word with Craft Services first, just to be on the safe side.
