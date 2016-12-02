Every Bit Of Bling You Need For Dressing Up This Holiday Season

I often wonder whether I was a magpie in a past life, drawn to all things sparkly and shiny. But then, I remember that the magpie myth is nothing more than a fable, and I cannot blame my love of bling on reincarnation or petite fowl. Whatever the reason, I’d rather dip myself in glitter than spend my days living in muted hues, so I obviously embrace the extra embellishments that seem to reappear each holiday season.
While I may think sequins are season-less, so many people reserve them for S.O.O. — special occasions only. Although there’s nothing wrong with saving super-shiny pieces for more formal gatherings, it is possible to add some sparkle to your everyday look, too. From pencil skirts that can actually be worn to the office to dresses that closely resemble tinsel, there’s an item out there for every budget, body, and level of shininess. Ahead, we've rounded up 24 standout pieces.
While I may think sequins are season-less, so many people reserve them for S.O.O. — special occasions only. Although there’s nothing wrong with saving super-shiny pieces for more formal gatherings, it is possible to add some sparkle to your everyday look, too. From pencil skirts that can actually be worn to the office to dresses that closely resemble tinsel, there’s an item out there for every budget, body, and level of shininess. Ahead, we've rounded up 24 standout pieces.