Selena Gomez made a bold move for a millennial pop star by going phone-free for 90 days. Her unplugged experiment paid off, though, because it sounds like ditching her cell was actually pretty blissful.
As you may know, the singer recently stepped out of the spotlight to focus on her physical and mental wellness. In August, Gomez announced she was taking a hiatus to concentrate on her health — namely, her battle with the chronic autoimmune disease lupus, and the anxiety and depression that she's experienced along with it. And apparently, Gomez didn't just ditch the paparazzi and public appearances. In a new interview with Thrive Global, the singer revealed that she got rid of her phone for three months, too.
"I recently took 90 days off. During that time I did not have my cell phone," Gomez told the website."It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me." The strategy seems to have worked. Gomez said that the last time she felt burned out was "three months ago, before I took a hiatus to take care of myself."
Gomez's break from mobile technology evidently meant no social media, either. Last week, the singer posted her first Instagram in 15 weeks; she hasn't tweeted since August. (Ironically, though, Gomez has the most-liked video on Instagram in 2016, which she posted eight months ago.)
But without palming her phone 24/7, how does Gomez handle something as practical as, you know, answering emails? Simple: She doesn't. "I do better over the phone!" she told Thrive Global. Ah, the old-fashioned way. How quaint! You go, girl. BRB, chucking my iPhone off a cliff. (Or, you know, out the 23rd-floor window.)
