7 Easy Wardrobe Swaps To Make This Winter

If "bleh" is the first word (er, noise?) that comes to mind when you picture your typical winter wardrobe, you're not alone. Around this time of year, getting dressed can start to feel pretty repetitive: a tried-and-true parka, a blanket scarf that's fraying at the ends (not intentionally), and a pair of duck boots everyone and their mother swears by, even if they don't look that cool. And though it may be practical and effective, this drab-drobe (patent pending) could certainly use a little freshening up.



Since cold-weather items that actually hold up can cost a lot, rather than overhauling your closet completely, focus on these seven easy replacements instead. From ski pants that look like a slim set of flared jeans to sneakers that can handle almost any weather situation, the pieces ahead will make dressing for the cold way less dull. Click on for the swaps to make, ASAP.

