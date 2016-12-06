Story from Pop Culture

What Married Life Is Really Like For Mary-Kate Olsen

Erin Donnelly
Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Gone are the days of scrunchies, an impish thumbs-up delivered in concert with a precocious catchphrase, and matching detective's trenches with twin sister Ashley. Mary-Kate Olsen is now Madame Sarkozy, a renowned fashion designer, tastemaker, and equestrian who just celebrated her first wedding anniversary.

The former child star wed French banker Olivier Sarkozy on November 27, 2015, making her the sister-in-law to the former president of France — Nicolas Sarkozy is her husband's half-brother — and stepmother to two children. Since then, she's turned 30, snubbed repeated offers to join the Fuller House cast, inspired a magazine, and launched a range of candles. Oh, and she and Ashley shared their first-ever selfie. It's been a big year.

But what is life really like Chez Tanner Olsen-Sarkozy? Are there heated debates about French politics over plates of Brie and cornichons? Are they secretly Netflix-and-chilling Fuller House before bed? Have Julien and Margot Sarkozy been subjected to every Dualstar production yet?

Let's investigate.

