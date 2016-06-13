The Olsen Twins Just Got Their Own Magazine

Here's something that will speak to the '90s child in all of us: There is now a magazine entirely dedicated to the Olsen twins. Viviana Olen (whose last name makes her sound destined for this job) and Matt Harkins released THNK 1994 Museum Magazine at the Brooklyn City Reliquary on Saturday, June 11, as The Huffington Post reports. The reveal came two days before the twins' 30th birthday.
The magazine, funded through a Kickstarter campaign, is a portable version of the art project "The Olsen Twins Hiding From the Paparazzi." The Brooklyn exhibit, also created by Olen and Harkins, featured paintings of the sisters, as the name would suggest, trying to escape the cameras.
The launch party doubled as a birthday party, as the creators told Huffington Post — but a very particular kind of party. “In lieu of a cake, we presented a plate full of an envelope of what we imagine to be their favorite thoughts, such as, ‘Textures’ and ‘Vera Farmiga,’” the artists said. “We also opted out of the traditional birthday song and instead had a moment of silence where we listened to sounds of buoys in the ocean. It was calming.”
To acquire a digital copy of this publication for yourself, all you have to do is Venmo a dollar to “MattandViviana."
