Hide From The Paparazzi With Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are currently hiding out from the paparazzi in Brooklyn. We know, it sounds crazy, but it will all make sense in a second.
As New York magazine reports, "The Olsen Twins Hiding From the Paparazzi" is an exhibit of paintings that re-create Mary-Kate and Ashley's best paparazzi photos.
The artworks are on display in a pop-up museum in Williamsburg that previously housed a show about ice skaters Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. It's safe to say that the museum's curators, Matt Harkins and Viviana Olen, have a knack for pop cultural commentary.
The genius behind these works of art, though, is Chicago-based artist Laura Collins, who painted the sisters in all their boho chic finest, hiding behind their bags, oversized sunglasses, and hands.
But don't ask Collins to identify which paintings feature Mary-Kate and which feature Ashley.
“I have no idea who’s who," Collins told New York mag about the lack of identification on the paintings. "I wanted it to be like, they’re kinda interchangeable. We almost don’t care who’s who.”
Along with the paintings, the museum also features vintage clips of the twins, including DVDs from their TV detective days and photo albums full of paparazzi photos. Oh, and the exhibit features a Kylie Jenner selfie station because hey, why not?
The only downside is the paintings are only on display until May 1, so New Yorkers, get yourselves to an L train, ASAP.
