We've never gotten quite within sniffing distance of the Olsen twins, but we're pretty sure that if we did, they'd reek of smoke, cashmere, and a whole lot of net worth. And, good news, now your home can smell just like that.



The sisters, who started their clothing company Elizabeth and James back in 2007, have just released candles in time for the holidays. The fraternal-twin votives come in black and white, and match the Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black and White perfumes. The black candle, the Mary-Kate if you will, smells like sandalwood and violet, while the white candle — that's Ashley — is all florals, like peonies.



Each candle can burn for 55 hours, enough time for you to watch Our Lips Are Sealed about 36 times. (An ideal weekend, no?) So get yourself a candle, wrap yourself in a shroud of velvet, and whisper, "I am Mary-Kate Olsen now!"



At least, that's what we'd do. You can also gift these to a friend who's seemed too cheery lately.