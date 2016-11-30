Did Rob Kardashian Just Get A Blac Chyna Tattoo?

The Kardashians are no strangers to tattoos. Khloé recently got the one on her lower back removed; sister Kendall Jenner has a few delicate pieces of body ink. And Rob? Well, he has a full sleeve of art that covers the entirety of both arms — and apparently, he's added to it.
Rob took to Instagram yesterday to share a sweet throwback photo of himself with wife Blac Chyna, who originally posted the image a few months ago. Only now, people are looking at it closer, and have noticed something peculiar.
User @shandanmarie commented, “Is that Chyna on his arm?” Soon after, dozens more left comments. One wrote, “That woman looks like her tattooed on his arm!” And so began the trickle effect.
No word on whether the ink is, in fact, Chyna's face. But it wouldn't be the first time the Kardashian brother got something about an S.O. permanently tattooed on his body. Kim revealed earlier this year that he had a tattoo of now ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon's name covered up with an image of another ex, Rita Ora. Here's hoping this one is everlasting.
