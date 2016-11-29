The Clothes Are Basically Upstaged By The Dance Moves In This Holiday Fashion Film

So far, we've seen some very cinematic holiday films turned out from fashion retailers. There's Burberry's ambitious short and H&M's Wes Anderson-directed spot. Now, Aritzia has its own festive video, and what it lacks in Hollywood wattage it makes up for in zany choreography.
British photographer Charlotte Wales shot the short, which stars model Andreea Diaconu decked out in the kind of outfits that tend to dominate our closets around this time of year. There are glimmering, party-ready getups, geared toward, say, cocktail parties or New Year's Eve, as well as cozy-looking knits and oversized separates destined for Netflix marathons and dessert comas. Diaconu whips out her finest (read: awesomely weird) dance moves as she shimmies around an opulent mansion.
As for the soundtrack, it's a riff on "The Dance of the Reed Flutes" from The Nutcracker, which, to make things meta, was remixed by Callie Reiff, who starred in the classic holiday ballet when she was 10 years old. (Reiff is now a 16-year-old DJ/blogger/model, naturally.)
The Canadian retailer skipped out on a full-on holiday video last year, instead opting for a gift guide (and the year before, it went the feel-good route to ring in the season). Check out the full clip for ample outfit and/or dance-floor inspo, below.
