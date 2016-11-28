6 Coat Trends That Look As Warm As They Do Good

After an unseasonably warm beginning of winter (hey, we're not complaining), the recent cold snap has certainly caught us off-guard. Perhaps this is the world’s reminder that, yes, “winter is coming,” but regardless, we’ve been living in our warm-weather fantasy for far too long. And although you’ll have to pry our favorite leather jackets from our hands, we’re willing to admit that now might just be the time to add another layer to our look.



Considering your coat is what people see the most of from December through March (at least), it shouldn't be an after-thought. Sure, you can break out the neutral number you've had for the past five years...or you could treat yourself to a new, on-trend piece. Sure, plus-size clothes often get a bad rap for having limited options, but there’s actually a myriad of size 14-plus coats all over the web. And, let us tell you: They look good.



Click through to see the six styles we're all wearing this season. These pieces won't just keep you bundled up all winter long — they'll completely transform how you get dressed.