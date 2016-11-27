We know a lot about Gigi Hadid. We know she's an incredibly successful model, contemporary street style icon, Jenner BFF, and half of the pop culture phenom that is Zigi. She may be a questionable award show host, but she's also an amazing undercover makeup artist and successful design collaborator who's not afraid to stand up for herself with a well-placed elbow, should the situation warrant it.
But did you know that she's also ever-so-slightly obsessed with Broadway musicals? So much so, in fact, that she can — and will — even belt out an a cappella show tune on demand.
When W Magazine asked the It Girl du jour to sing her favorite karaoke song, Hadid wasted no time before launching into an adorable rendition of "Popular" from the musical Wicked. Gleefully batting her eyes coquettishly and dramatically turning her head from side to side, Hadid enthusiastically belts out the tune's all-too-appropriate first line with a teasing wink. "Whenever I see someone less fortunate than I — and let's face it, who isn't less fortunate than I?"
Sure, the high notes prove tricky ("I'm not gonna hit it!" Hadid jokes mid-song), but the model is all charismatic enthusiasm as she sings about makeover takeovers. "I love it! I could sing all day," she jokes at the end. And from the looks of her ear-to-ear smile, she's not exaggerating.
Watch and prepare to be charmed.
