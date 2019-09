Gigi Hadid Has A Hidden Talent We Didn't See Coming

Gigi Hadid is a woman of many accomplishments: She's nabbed a slew of brand collaborations and campaign sponsorships — including Maybelline, Tommy Hilfiger , Reebok, Stuart Weitzman , and more. Her social media presence is so impressive, some say it's changed the modeling game forever. And when she walks a runway or red carpet, we fangirl every time . So when we found out that the supermodel had yet another talent — in makeup artistry — we shouldn't have been all that surprised.Last night, makeup artist Patrick Ta snapped Hadid giving her friend a full-fledged glam session. Check out the video below.