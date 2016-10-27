Story from Celebrity Beauty

Gigi Hadid Has A Hidden Talent We Didn't See Coming

Kelsey Castañon
Gigi Hadid is a woman of many accomplishments: She's nabbed a slew of brand collaborations and campaign sponsorships — including Maybelline, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Her social media presence is so impressive, some say it's changed the modeling game forever. And when she walks a runway or red carpet, we fangirl every time. So when we found out that the supermodel had yet another talent — in makeup artistry — we shouldn't have been all that surprised.

Last night, makeup artist Patrick Ta snapped Hadid giving her friend a full-fledged glam session. Check out the video below.

Makeup 101 with #GigiHadid on @patrickta's snapchat (with all @maybelline products!).

A video posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on

It all starts, of course, with base. "Everyone has redness, so don't feel bad," Hadid says to the camera as she dabs Maybelline foundation onto her friend's skin with a makeup sponge. With a little coaching from Ta, she walks viewers through every finishing touch, from bronzer to lipliner and lipstick.

Only one question remains: What do we have to do to get in her makeup chair?
