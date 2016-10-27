Gigi Hadid Has A Hidden Talent We Didn't See Coming

Gigi Hadid is a woman of many accomplishments: She's nabbed a slew of brand collaborations and campaign sponsorships — including Maybelline, Tommy Hilfiger, Reebok, Stuart Weitzman, and more. Her social media presence is so impressive, some say it's changed the modeling game forever. And when she walks a runway or red carpet, we fangirl every time. So when we found out that the supermodel had yet another talent — in makeup artistry — we shouldn't have been all that surprised.
Last night, makeup artist Patrick Ta snapped Hadid giving her friend a full-fledged glam session. Check out the video below.
It all starts, of course, with base. "Everyone has redness, so don't feel bad," Hadid says to the camera as she dabs Maybelline foundation onto her friend's skin with a makeup sponge. With a little coaching from Ta, she walks viewers through every finishing touch, from bronzer to lipliner and lipstick.
Only one question remains: What do we have to do to get in her makeup chair?
