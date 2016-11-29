30 Gifts You Never Got Over NOT Getting

In this day and age, with e-commerce and digital bazaars, pop-up shops and pop-in shops, mass brands selling indie wares and indie labels with limited-edition products, there are more gift options than ever. But, for whatever reason, it also feels like there are more options to buy the wrong thing than ever.



As a respite from your gift-picking stress, take a moment to think back to a magical time, the early 2000s, when the holiday season only meant one trip to the mall, and your toughest gift-giving predicament was whether to get your bestie a cute trucker hat or go all in for a Baby-G watch. When you bounced between Claire's, Delia's, and Hot Topic to make sure every member of your clique got what they wanted, and it was always a six-pair earring set. While you can't get back to that moment, you can do a little nostalgia "shopping" via this slideshow.

