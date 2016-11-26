Unless you decided to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend by turning off all forms of modern communication, you are likely aware that the girls Gilmore are officially back! That's right, after almost a decade of widespread Lorelai and Rory deprivation, the beloved series has returned in the form of the highly anticipated Netflix reboot, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. We binged. We recapped. We conquered — and hopefully, you did, too!
But we weren't the only ones eagerly awaiting a return to Stars Hollow. While we were busy analyzing trailers, dissecting set photos, debating the merits of Rory's childhood loves, and generally theorizing about how the fast-talking family drama would end, those infamous last four words included, the cast and creators of the series were busy vaguely answering scheduling questions, trying to stay out of heated fan debates, and generally attempting to not mistakenly reveal any spoilers. (Better luck next time, Alexis Bledel.)
And that meant keeping behind-the-scenes photos from the revival's shoot off of social media. Until now, that is!
With Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life released to the world a whopping 36 hours ago, the cast is finally free to share those previously top-secret personal photos from the show to their hearts' content. And we're finally free to enjoy them. Click through and do just that...bearing in mind, of course, that spoilers for those who have yet to binge their way through the entire revival await. You've been warned.
