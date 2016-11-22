People Are Really Into Pilgrim Porn Around Thanksgiving

For many of us, our porn viewing may take place in the privacy of our bedrooms, but it's influenced by all sorts of external events. Around Halloween, people were seeking out pumpkins and zombies. Before the Game of Thrones finale, fans wanted to see medieval sex scenes. And it seems like every time a new Marvel movie's released, people inevitably crave erotic scenarios involving superheroes.
So, we're not surprised that, around Thanksgiving, Pornhub's users want to feast their eyes on pilgrims, turkeys, cheerleaders, and other themes in keeping with the spirit of the holiday (and the accompanying sporting events).
Based on Pornhub's analysis of searches on the days right before and during Thanksgiving 2015, searches for the word "Thanksgiving" itself increased by 2,381%. Searches for "pilgrim" porn increased by 6,214%, while "Black Friday" searches increased by 4,233% (though, to be fair, we're not sure how often any of these terms are searched in the first place). Less surprisingly, "Nude cheerleader" searches increased by 919%.
We can roughly imagine what the pilgrim and cheerleader genres entail, but Black Friday? Perhaps it involves people getting it on in stores (especially given that "Walmart" searches saw a slight increase as well).
"Native American" and "Navajo" searches also went up, because unfortunately, racial fetishizing happens regardless of the time of year.
Some of the terms porn viewers typed into the search bar around Thanksgiving were less directly related to the festivities. People's searches for "winter" porn increased by 5,831%, and other Christmas-themed porn searches saw a bump, including "Christmas party porn," "Christmas present porn," and "Santa porn." We can only imagine what the site's traffic looked like on Christmas day.
And here's a fact to warm your heart this holiday season: On Thanksgiving, people entered 658% more porn searches containing the word "thanks."
This all just further proves Rule 34 of the internet: If it exists, there's porn of it.
