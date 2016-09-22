This Is The Most-Searched Superhero Porn

It would be an understatement to say that a lot of us love superhero blockbusters. Luckily, there's really no shortage of them, but should you ever need a different kind of comic-book fix, there's always superhero porn.
As you may know, anything popular will instantly inspire porn parodies and porn searches (yes, even Pokémon Go), and superheroes are no different. It's probably not a surprise, then, that the release of a comic-book movie usually inspires corresponding porn searches.
According to Pornhub data, for example, searches for Suicide Squad-related porn surged by a whopping 1072% following the release of the movie in August. Similarly, after Captain America: Civil War was released in May, searches for Captain America on Pornhub went up by 852%. In fact, Captain America is one of the top consistently searched superhero porn terms, which really should be no surprise, given this scene. Other consistently popular superhero searches include Batman, Superman, and Spider-Man.
Specific lead characters have also received high volumes of search — Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad, of course, was number one when Pornhub collected data in August, followed by Batman (likely due to the release of Batman vs. Superman) and Captain America.
Moral of the story? Whether you're a die-hard Marvel devotee or you're more of a DC fan, there's plenty of superhero porn to tide you over until the next movie comes out.
