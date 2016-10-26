The Porn Everyone Will Be Searching For This Halloween

Unless you've never celebrated Halloween or seen it depicted in any form of pop culture, you're likely well aware that it's a holiday many of us celebrate with sexy costumes. Besides the scantily-clad getups, it's also a holiday that inspires a lot of us to get into the Halloween spirit with some aptly-themed porn.
According to new data from Pornhub, Halloween tends to bring out some very specific porn searches. Among the top Pornhub search terms during last Halloween were "costume fantasy," which saw a 4,169% increase in searches on October 31, followed by "slutty halloween," which had a 3,474% increase in searches. More creatively, the term "fucking a pumpkin" saw a 1,540% increase in searches. Other popular search terms included: "costume orgy," "halloween orgy," and "zombies." (Need more Halloween pornspiration? See the rest of the top searches here.)
As you've probably gathered, there's porn for everything. After all, the golden rule of the internet is that if something exists, there will undoubtedly be porn about it — or at the very least, people will be looking for porn about it. It's really no surprise, then, that we all tend to get a little more adventurous with our porn viewings around the time of the year when we also get ultra-creative with just about everything else.
