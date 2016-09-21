It was the breakup heard 'round the world: On Tuesday, we learned that Brangelina was officially no more. Then, as we were all recovering from the news, rumors quickly surfaced that Brad Pitt was having an affair with his Allied co-star, Marion Cotillard.
Whether or not the rumors are true, they certainly sparked an immediate interest in Cotillard — at least among Pornhub users.
According to data insights from Pornhub, there was a 579% increase in searches for Marion Cotillard on Pornhub within 24 hours of the news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce. Meanwhile, searches for Angelina Jolie increased by 58%.
On an average day, Pornhub says, users search for Angelina Jolie-related porn "several thousand times," making her consistently one of the top 100 non-porn-star people users search for. Cotillard's name, on the other hand, typically receives one-tenth of the daily searches that Jolie's gets. So while 579% is a huge spike in searches, Jolie still garners more raw searches across the site's history (though we're certainly not suggesting that the two women are in competition here, or IRL).
PornHub tells us that this isn't unusual; searches tend to increase significantly following celebrity news stories (for example, anytime Kim Kardashian does anything). Of course, we don't know the full story about Brangelina's split (nor should we, as it's a private matter), and it's problematic — to say the least — to paint Cotillard as The Other Woman. But it's certainly interesting to see the many ripple effects of the biggest celebrity divorce of our time.
