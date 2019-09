My favorite kind of bottle to give (and, let's be honest, receive) at a party is wine . But there's one major caveat to this form of gifting: After you pop it open, it's either gone or stale by day three. So, while that's all great for a get-together any other day of the year, when the occasion is Thanksgiving — which involves those nearest and dearest to you — there’s good reason to up your game. How? With beauty presents, of course.That's right, beauty products are the gifts that keep on giving. Not only do oils, soaps, and scents last a lot longer than a bottle of Bordeaux, they also pack a helluva lot more pampering — and better yet, won't produce a post-Thanksgiving hangover.No matter if it's your mom, dad, grandma, brother, aunt, or uncle hosting the holiday this year — we've got you covered. Click through the slides ahead for 15 of the most indulgent presents that won't cost a penny more than the turkey itself. (In fact, you can snag each for less than $50.)