My favorite kind of bottle to give (and, let's be honest, receive) at a party is wine. But there's one major caveat to this form of gifting: After you pop it open, it's either gone or stale by day three. So, while that's all great for a get-together any other day of the year, when the occasion is Thanksgiving — which involves those nearest and dearest to you — there’s good reason to up your game. How? With beauty presents, of course.
That's right, beauty products are the gifts that keep on giving. Not only do oils, soaps, and scents last a lot longer than a bottle of Bordeaux, they also pack a helluva lot more pampering — and better yet, won't produce a post-Thanksgiving hangover.
No matter if it's your mom, dad, grandma, brother, aunt, or uncle hosting the holiday this year — we've got you covered. Click through the slides ahead for 15 of the most indulgent presents that won't cost a penny more than the turkey itself. (In fact, you can snag each for less than $50.)
