Way back in June, we reported that La Moneda Reserva Malbec, a $6 wine, was named "Platinum Best in Show" at The 2016 Decanter World Wine Awards. After sharing the news, we immediately started crying red tears, because the Chilean champion was only being sold in British grocery stores.
For the past five months, we've been stewing about this injustice, but we never lost hope that those of us in America would one day get to taste the Malbec, too. Today, it looks like our dreams are finally coming true. La Moneda Reserva is now available in over 500 Walmart locations across the United States. The wine will only be sold while supplies last, so start stockpiling ASAP.
This article was originally published on June 16, 2016.
Get ready for the best news you’ve heard since wine ice cream. We know that two of the most important things to consider when purchasing a bottle of wine are taste and price — but we also know that most of the time, those two aspects are at odds. Well, we’re here to tell you that you can now buy a world-class bottle for just six bucks.
We’re not just talking a decent, tasty vino, either. La Moneda Reserva Malbec won Platinum Best In Show at the Decanter World Wine Awards Malbec. And according to The Independent, it went up against 16,000 other wines in a blind taste test to determine the best single-varietal red under £15.
Unfortunately for Americans, the Chilean wine is only sold at a British supermarket chain called Asda. This is a major bummer, but Asda is owned by Walmart, so we'll just have to hope that one day, the wine will make its way across the pond. (FWx)
