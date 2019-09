Get ready for the best news you’ve heard since wine ice cream . We know that two of the most important things to consider when purchasing a bottle of wine are taste and price — but we also know that most of the time, those two aspects are at odds. Well, we’re here to tell you that you can now buy a world-class bottle for just six bucks.We’re not just talking a decent, tasty vino, either. La Moneda Reserva Malbec won Platinum Best In Show at the Decanter World Wine Awards Malbec. And according to The Independent , it went up against 16,000 other wines in a blind taste test to determine the best single-varietal red under £15.Unfortunately for Americans, the Chilean wine is only sold at a British supermarket chain called Asda. This is a major bummer, but Asda is owned by Walmart, so we'll just have to hope that one day, the wine will make its way across the pond. ( FWx