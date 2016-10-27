Finally, A Holiday Storybook For The Beauty Obsessed

The idea behind the mini animated film is, of course, to celebrate the magic of these Diptyque fragrances. If it feels like a small-scale theater show, well, that's the point. "We decided to construct it like a play, with three acts," explains Myriam Badault, the creative director of the brand.



The first scene, she says, is a story of singing fairies — who are equipped with an Aladdin-looking magic lamp (and its powder-fresh incense scent). The second is about the warmth of the holidays and gourmand meals. "For this one, we thought of a spicy gingerbread scent," Badault says. "We had to produce 1.5 tons of gingerbread, from which we extracted the essence that scents the candle." The final act features a scent that perfectly evokes the feeling of winter: pine. "The tale ends with a spruce-tree candle, a blend of pine needles and resin. We wanted it to smell like that homey, happy scent of a spruce tree that adorns the living room."



We say it deserves a standing ovation.