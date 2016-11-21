Chrissy Teigen would do anything for her friends — including lending them her womb to carry their child. Her husband John Legend, on the other hand? Er, he may have his limits.
On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim revealed news from her doctor that a third pregnancy would be highly risky for the reality star. Fortunately, her good pal Teigen was ready to step up to the plate. Shortly after the episode aired, Teigen told Access Hollywood that she would be happy to be a surrogate for Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, should they decide to go that route in order to have a third child.
Of course, Teigen may have wanted to clue her husband in first, considering the pair already has an adorable little one, Luna Simone Legend, keeping them busy at home. When asked about his wife's surrogacy offer by E!'s Jason Kennedy on the AMA's red carpet, the "All Of Me" singer laughed and deflected the question.
"Umm, we haven't discussed this," said Legend of Teigen's pregnancy plans. "We'll talk about this later!"
Should Kimye need to look elsewhere for a surrogate, there is good news: Twitter has hundreds of users volunteering as tribute.
