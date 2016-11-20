Jenna Dewan Tatum, one of our favorite Hollywood cool ladies, brought sparkle and shine to the Marie Claire Young Women's Honors red carpet last night.
Her dress, which looked like she'd been covered in dripping icicles (maybe the young mom was making a nod to Disney's Frozen, which she's probably seen a few thousand times), was designed by Jenny Packham, a Kate Middleton fave.
Dewan Tatum kept the rest of the look simple with Stuart Weitzman shoes, jewelry from Jacob & Co. and Anne Sisteron, and a clutch by Tyler Alexandra.
Stylist Brad Goreski explained the inspiration behind to the look to Refinery29 in an email, writing, "Jenna and I both love glitter and sparkle! The beading on this gown was so exquisite, it seemed perfect for the event, especially with the holiday season upon us. It was like a gown holiday Barbie would wear."
Hairstylist to almost everyone Jen Atkin styled Dewan Tatum's hair into her signature soft waves. We love the undone look next to the structured gown. Atkin's Snapchat showed the entire glam team chatting while a twirling Dewan Tatum showed off her final look, which she was obviously feeling.
Young Women's Awards airing on @thecw Dec 19th. Presenting to an amazing spoken word artist Miriam Sachs. Check this show out! pic.twitter.com/PJ9OSb74Iq— Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennaldewan) November 20, 2016
