These Jay Z & Kanye Memes Are Today's Obama & Biden Memes

Last night, Kanye West told a sold-out show that he would have voted for Donald Trump if he had actually voted in the election. The crowd quickly went through the grieving process, according to videos from the audience: screaming out, then booing, then cheering as he started playing his next song (fittingly "Heartless") before he started speaking on the topic again. He exclaimed, "This world is racist, okay? Let’s stop being distracted to focus on that as much. It’s just a fucking fact."
West has always been outspoken politically (remember this) and this latest outburst is likely to set him a few steps back on his already rocky relationship with his former collaborator, Jay Z. It was only a few weeks ago that Jay and Beyoncé were vocal and strong supporters of Hillary Clinton during the campaign, urging their fans to vote for her over Trump.
Now, Twitter is taking the events into their old hands, and repurposing the viral and popular Joe Biden and President Barack Obama meme into an even more relevant one: Jay realizing that he will no longer be friends with West. I can only imagine what Bey would have to say about this.
Sometimes it takes a hilarious meme to mend a country. We rounded up the funniest ones here.
