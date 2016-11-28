This Is What Advertisements Looked Like 20 Years Ago

Throwback ads can offer us a glimpse into the entire aesthetic of an era, revealing not just what shoes teens might have been clamoring for at the time, but how they wanted said shoes pitched to them.



In the pages ahead — taken from teen magazines of the '90s and early 2000s — you'll find the ads that covered your binders and D.I.Y. style mood boards back in the day. They showcase the hottest celebrities and coolest trends of the time, with models wearing overalls with pride and pieces of technology that'll make you incredibly grateful for your smartphone. And while you may not totally want to go back to a period of watching Blossom and playing games on your Texas Instruments calculator, it certainly is fun to reminisce.



Click through to be transported to way back when — and who knows: Some of the items here might just make their way back into your closet next year.