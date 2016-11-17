Only Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Could Make Us Feel Excited For Black Friday

As if the prospect of Thanksgiving dinner conversation with your distant relatives wasn't daunting enough, there's also Black Friday to reckon with. Every year, the shopping holiday seems to become more involved — and even more chaotic — than the year prior. Yes, retail therapy may sound appealing after a feast and awkward small talk (that inevitably turns political, and especially more so this year, we're predicting). But thinking about the lines, the crowds, the "deals" that somehow result in us spending way more than we planned to — it's all too much. As always, though, there's nothing the Stranger Things kids can't make better.
Old Navy tapped Gaten Matarazzo, a.k.a. Dustin Henderson, who the internet collectively agrees is the best, to tout its 2016 Black Friday deals. And the brand has clearly watched the 14-year-old actor's seriously impressive karaoke videos, because it had him perform a rap detailing the "Instant Happy" sweepstakes its running this year.
Starting on November 18 and through Back Friday, in-store shoppers will be invited to scratch off prize cards that could hold up to a grand $100,000 jackpot. This sounds pretty sweet — but it's even better when Matarazzo sings the exact terms to the tune of "Pump Up the Jam."
"Gaten has a broad appeal across generations and is not only a talented actor, but is also an experienced singer and dancer — with a great sense of humor," Julie Luker, Old Navy's director of PR and partnerships, told Refinery29. "We cast him right before Halloween and knew we had tapped into a true cultural phenomenon when we saw so many people dressed as Dustin!"
In a behind-the-scenes clip, below, the actor says he considers himself a rapping novice, although he does already have a signature verse prepped and ready to go at a moment's notice. Maybe he should get some pointers from Millie Bobby Brown on set.
Matarazzo also admits that he's not the biggest Black Friday shopper: "I lock myself in my room and hide under my bed with my cat," he divulges. "It's scary, man." Agreed, Gaten — that's basically why we cherish online deals.
First a visit to Louis Vuitton HQ, now an Old Navy ad spot? We're very much enjoying the Stranger Things cast's ongoing infiltration of the fashion world.
