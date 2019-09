Only Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Could Make Us Feel Excited For Black Friday

Starting on November 18 and through Back Friday, in-store shoppers will be invited to scratch off prize cards that could hold up to a grand $100,000 jackpot. This sounds pretty sweet — but it's even better when Matarazzo sings the exact terms to the tune of "Pump Up the Jam.""Gaten has a broad appeal across generations and is not only a talented actor, but is also an experienced singer and dancer — with a great sense of humor," Julie Luker, Old Navy's director of PR and partnerships, told Refinery29. "We cast him right before Halloween and knew we had tapped into a true cultural phenomenon when we saw so many people dressed as Dustin!"In a behind-the-scenes clip, below, the actor says he considers himself a rapping novice, although he does already have a signature verse prepped and ready to go at a moment's notice. Maybe he should get some pointers from Millie Bobby Brown on set.Matarazzo also admits that he's not the biggest Black Friday shopper: "I lock myself in my room and hide under my bed with my cat," he divulges. "It's scary, man." Agreed, Gaten — that's basically why we cherish online deals.First a visit to Louis Vuitton HQ , now an Old Navy ad spot? We're very much enjoying the Stranger Things cast's ongoing infiltration of the fashion world.