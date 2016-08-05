At age 13, Gaten Matarazzo has already made a name for himself as Dustin in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things. But he's not just an actor. He's also a talented singer, The Daily Dot has discovered. The site dug up this video from 2014 of Matarazzo singing "Bring Him Home" from Les Miserables at karaoke, and his voice is much bigger than you'd expect from the 11-year-old belting it out.
If you're thinking that sounds like the voice of a professional, you would be right. Matarazzo played the young Gavroche in the musical's Broadway production that same year.
Musical theater not your thing? You'll still appreciate his cover of the Bruno Mars track "When I Was Your Man." You'd think he was at least twice his age — and had personal experience with heartbreak — from this performance.
Still not impressed? Here's him singing the National Anthem at a basketball game in 2014.
Yup, this precocious little guy's a star. We can't wait to see what he does next.
