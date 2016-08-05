Virtual reality allows us to see everything from international tourist attractions to porn as if we were really there. But that's not always a pleasant experience. As this video shows, it can also be terrifying. Now, VR from the Netflix hit Stranger Things has brought to life events that were scary enough just to watch online.
In this video, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers and kid actors Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Millie Bobby Brown step into a virtual reality environment, Vulture reports. And they completely lose it. Screams fill the set, as they jump at whatever's showing up inside their goggles.
You can experience a Stranger Things scene in VR yourself by watching this video using Google Cardboard. Just don't say I (and the show's cast and crew) didn't warn you.
