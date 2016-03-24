If you've ever found the characters in the porn you watch too flat — as in, literally two-dimensional — then you may be interested in the newest offering from Pornhub. The porn platform just announced via the above (cheesy as hell and also kind of racist) video that it is teaming up with adult streaming service BaDoink to launch a free virtual reality porn channel. (No, seriously, what's up with the video? And please don't tell me that the almost entirely white, male cast, Mexican stereotype, and the woman trying to hang but looking all kinds of uncomfortable are "ironic.")
Pornhub is giving away 10,000 prototypes of Google Cardboard, which, true to its name, is a VR headset made of cardboard that uses a smartphone for its display. (The VR videos will also be compatible with Samsung Gear VR and the Oculus Rift.) While BaDoink has been offering virtual reality content to paying customers for over a year, its new VR videos with Pornhub will be available at no cost here (totally NSFW link, obviously).
"At Pornhub, it is our duty to provide our global audience with the latest in cutting edge technology,” Corey Price, Pornhub's vice president, said in a statement. "Virtual reality is the next phase in the constantly metamorphosing world of adult entertainment, and will provide users with a mesmeric experience unlike anything they’ve seen before."
In the words of Pornhub and BaDoink's announcement video above, "It's the new immersive and fun experience that everyone in the whole family will enjoy!" Sure, okay!
How "mesmeric" viewers will find VR porn remains to be seen; 3D porn was similarly heralded as the "future of porn" when it was introduced, but failed to catch on. And those who are worried that VR porn will encourage dysfunctional viewing habits any more than other porn shouldn't be: It's important to be conscious of the role that porn plays in your life, but there's no reason to believe that an extra dimension will make it any more likely to negatively affect you.
It's up to you to decide: How immersive do you really want your adult entertainment to be? While you ponder that, we'll leave you with this video of a gay guy watching straight VR porn for the first time at SXSW.
Pornhub is giving away 10,000 prototypes of Google Cardboard, which, true to its name, is a VR headset made of cardboard that uses a smartphone for its display. (The VR videos will also be compatible with Samsung Gear VR and the Oculus Rift.) While BaDoink has been offering virtual reality content to paying customers for over a year, its new VR videos with Pornhub will be available at no cost here (totally NSFW link, obviously).
"At Pornhub, it is our duty to provide our global audience with the latest in cutting edge technology,” Corey Price, Pornhub's vice president, said in a statement. "Virtual reality is the next phase in the constantly metamorphosing world of adult entertainment, and will provide users with a mesmeric experience unlike anything they’ve seen before."
In the words of Pornhub and BaDoink's announcement video above, "It's the new immersive and fun experience that everyone in the whole family will enjoy!" Sure, okay!
How "mesmeric" viewers will find VR porn remains to be seen; 3D porn was similarly heralded as the "future of porn" when it was introduced, but failed to catch on. And those who are worried that VR porn will encourage dysfunctional viewing habits any more than other porn shouldn't be: It's important to be conscious of the role that porn plays in your life, but there's no reason to believe that an extra dimension will make it any more likely to negatively affect you.
It's up to you to decide: How immersive do you really want your adult entertainment to be? While you ponder that, we'll leave you with this video of a gay guy watching straight VR porn for the first time at SXSW.
Advertisement