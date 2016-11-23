The 30 Cool-Girl Sweatshirts To Wear Outside Of Your Apartment

Now that it's getting colder, you have to make some important decisions while getting dressed in the morning. Should your chief concern be getting from your apartment to the office without frostbite? Or should your clothing choices be made solely on how strongly each item screams "proud feminist?" Luckily, with the right sweatshirt, you can be both cozy and obviously upset with the current ratio of men to women in the Senate. There's a slightly fuzzy option for every particular strain of girl power: Put on something Queen Bey-themed when you want to take over the world; layer a "nasty woman" sweatshirt underneath your power suit. The options are endless.
Click through to find the perfect winter-wear item that appropriately conveys how much you want to overthrow the patriarchy. Girl power, you know?
