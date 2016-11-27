Forget First Impressions — These Jackets Help You Make A Great Last One

Of all the things that keep you up at night, it's the things you didn't say that can cause the most anxiety. It's that wished-for comeback to a rude comment on the train, or that closing remark you made at your brother's wedding last week. It's that last thing you could have said to cap off the best first date of your life, or the insight you should have given during last week's check-in meeting. Final statements are important ones, and in a time and climate where I personally need a little help in gaining the chutzpah to say the right things, it helps to wear those intentions on my sleeve. Or, more specifically, on my back.