No shade intended, but it would truly be a peak tea-sipping moment for one of Taylor Swift's exes to be the next Bachelor. The next best thing is for the ex in question to play a pseudo-Bachelor on UnREAL.
Constance Zimmer is on the case. The actress, who plays manipulative dating show executive producer Quinn on the Lifetime series, is trying to convince Taylor Lautner to join the show for its third season. Even better: Lautner, whose 2009 romance with Swift inspired her song "Back to December," is totally down.
"Why not?" the actor, currently playing Zimmer's son in the new film Run the Tide, told Entertainment Tonight. "I love working with Constance, so if she's there, I'm in."
Lautner would presumably play a suitor on UnREAL's dating reality show. Said suitor may, however, be less Prince Charming and more Bad Chad.
"Bad Chad!" Bachelorette fan Lautner joked. "The fact that I know what you're talking about right now is embarrassing."
Embarrassing, but also a sign that he's done his research. Cast him already!
