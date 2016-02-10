Valentine's Day is not a beloved movie. Scoring a mere 18% on Rotten Tomatoes, the American take on Love Actually was a critical flop; it just doesn't have the same cult appeal. But the film that gave the world 2010's most famous Taylors — that's Swift and Lautner — making out isn't without its charms. Really, it has all the components of a pleasant, if not groundbreaking, rom-com: There's palpable chemistry (between some of the couples, at least); older pairs doling out the wisdom that comes with age, and examples of deep — albeit totally platonic — love. And yes, there's also plenty of Ashton Kutcher. We shouldn't hold his presence against the whole film, though.
Valentine's Day will never end up on any best-of lists. But it is worthy of a spot on your lazy Sunday streaming queue, especially this time of year.