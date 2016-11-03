Chad Johnson Is Joining Another Reality Dating Show, Because Hollywood Hates Us

The Donald Trump of reality dating show contestants is about to score a hat trick. And yes, that's the only scoring Bad Chad has done this year.
E! has announced that The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise villain Chad Johnson will join the cast of their reality dating show, Famously Single. The show's second season will also feature Karina Smirnoff of Dancing With the Stars, Kardashian pal Malika Haqq, Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, British model David Mcintosh, I Love New York's Tiffany Pollard, returning British playboy Calum Best, and Dorothy Wang of #RichKids of Beverly Hills.
The "celebs" will have to live together in Los Angeles and hammer out their relationship issues. In Johnson's case, that will probably involve stumbling around drunk, soiling his pants, and making abusive and offensive comments. Seriously, 15 minutes of fame has never felt so long or drawn out.
Of course, there's also the possibility that history will repeat itself and the muscled menace will be evicted. For his sake, though, we truly hope the show's relationship counsellors are able to set him straight and help him change his dating behavior for the better. The women of the world are counting on you guys.
E! has announced that The Bachelorette and The Bachelor in Paradise villain Chad Johnson will join the cast of their reality dating show, Famously Single. The show's second season will also feature Karina Smirnoff of Dancing With the Stars, Kardashian pal Malika Haqq, Jersey Shore alum Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, British model David Mcintosh, I Love New York's Tiffany Pollard, returning British playboy Calum Best, and Dorothy Wang of #RichKids of Beverly Hills.
The "celebs" will have to live together in Los Angeles and hammer out their relationship issues. In Johnson's case, that will probably involve stumbling around drunk, soiling his pants, and making abusive and offensive comments. Seriously, 15 minutes of fame has never felt so long or drawn out.
Of course, there's also the possibility that history will repeat itself and the muscled menace will be evicted. For his sake, though, we truly hope the show's relationship counsellors are able to set him straight and help him change his dating behavior for the better. The women of the world are counting on you guys.
Advertisement