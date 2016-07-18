You can thank Lea Michele for giving you a first look at Taylor Lautner in costume on the set of the second season of Scream Queens, in which he'll play Dr. Cassidy Cascade.
Michele, who is returning to the show as Hester Ulrich, posted a video on Snapchat that finds Lautner letting everyone know he's having the "best time ever" on the set of the Fox show. As if we couldn't have already guessed that.
Is it just us, or is Lautner giving off some Dr. Drake Ramoray vibes in this clip?
According to People, Lautner's character works at a hospital run by Jamie Lee Curtis' Dean Munsch. He'll also strike up a love affair with Chanel No. 3, played by Billie Lourd, which means Twilight fans may get a chance to see those abs at some point.
It has also been revealed that John Stamos will be joining the show as another sketchy doctor named Brock Holt — and that he'll definitely be getting naked.
Scream Queens returns to Fox September 20.
