Show creator Ryan Murphy's seasonal rotation of hot guys stands out as a script-flip of Hollywood's tendency to reserve sexy roles for women. After all, the producer behind Glee and American Horror Story has been outspoken about the industry's need for diversity."I, personally, can do better," Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter in February when he was promoting the launch of his foundation, Half, which aims to get more women, people of color, and LGBTQ people behind the camera directing.Murphy hasn't explicitly said it's a strategic move against sexism, but he certainly has a clear track record of creating women-centered shows and recurring female actors. Connie Britton and Jessica Lange appeared on multiple seasons of the American Horror Story anthology and Lea Michele starred in Glee and has top billing on Scream Queens.Murphy continues that tradition in Scream Queens' second season, which features a bunch of familiar female faces — and signature accessories. Billie Lourd, for instance, returns as Chanel No. 3 with her earmuffs in tow.