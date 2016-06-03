You still have a couple of days to binge-watch all of UnReal before season 2 strikes on Monday. (Do it, you won't be sorry.) But even if you're not all caught up, we highly recommend going behind the scenes of the Everlasting mansion from the show with this video tour from Entertainment Tonight. (Now that we've had a closer look, we're seriously strategizing ways to move into this palatial spot. We'd even throw our hats in as contestants, if only for use of that excellent pool.)
Not too shabby, right? UnReal returns with the first of 10 new episodes on Monday night. If the sophomore season is anything like its predecessor, expect the drama to kick off from the get-go. The first episode, by the way, is simply titled "War." Prepare yourself for some serious battles to come.
Advertisement